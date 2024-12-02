Airbnb to launch translation tool for cross-border travel

The features, aimed at facilitating rising cross-border travel and longer stays, may help Airbnb further capitalise on a pandemic-driven shift in consumer preference towards non-urban destinations and alternative accommodations, according to the company.

Overall cross-border travel has risen to 33% of gross nights booked in the third quarter, compared with 27% in the second and 20% in the first Q1 of 2021, Airbnb said.