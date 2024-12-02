The home retailing giant employing more than 12,500 workers across the globe had been making preparations for the United Kingdom’s departure from the bloc, Luxembourg for Finance said in a public statement on the 4th of December 2019.

According to Luxembourg for Finance, a governing body that oversees and promotes the tiny country’s financial sector, Airbnb was provided with a payment institution license to process payments between hosts and guests within the bloc, a 28-nation pact of European nations excluding United Kingdom.

Aside from that, the Luxembourg for Finance had also added in its statement that a number of payment processing giants such as PayPal Holdings, Amazon Payments, Alipay and Rakuten had picked Luxembourg as their operating Centrepoint for the European Union.