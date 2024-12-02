Airbnb tests faster payouts

Currently, the feature is not released to everyone, as the company declared that this is just a preliminary test to gauge interest, according to TechCrunch. Invited hosts simply opt in to payout splitting to check out the feature.

Airbnb hosts are paid 24 hours after their guest’s scheduled check-in time. With the new payouts test, hosts who have been invited and opt in will receive 50% of their cash three days after the guest has booked their stay, and the other half will be received 24 hours after check-in time.

For their trouble, Airbnb is taking a 1% fee of the booking subtotal for early payouts. As per usual, hosts can opt out of early payouts at any time by making the change in their Payout Preferences. If a booking is cancelled after an early payout has been received, the amount will be deducted from the host’s next booking.