Airbnb partners with Generali to offer travel insurance

The product has recently launched in the US in partnership with reputable insurance carrier Generali and will soon be available for users from various Europe-based countries, including the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Austria.

The new feature is part of the company’s new checkout interface that allows tourists to buy an extensive travel insurance that covers a series of potential risks regarding an upcoming trip, including 100% refund of the Airbnb reservation cost when the trip is cancelled.





What else does the Generali insurance cover?

Italy-based insurer Generali has partnered with Airbnb to provide customers looking for an exclusive trip abroad or in their country of residence an extensive insurance policy that covers series of group risks. So, apart from up to 100% refund when cancelling a trip, clients are also entitled to receive up to USD 750 per person for travel delays that are out of their control, as well as up to USD 1,000 per person for lost or compromised luggage.

Moreover, customers benefit from a medical insurance of up to USD 50,000 to cover medical costs (including emergencies) abroad. And, since the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t officially over and many states from Western Europe are now handling a new wave of cases, the Generali insurance will also cover the costs of the trip if one of the tourists are unable to travel due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

However, the insurance will not kick in for travel disruptions caused by the ongoing pandemic, including quarantine mandates and border closures, which are out of the company’s control and differ from one state to another.





How does the travel insurance work with AirCover?

Every Airbnb booking includes AirCover which protects from significant issues customers might experience during their stays. The travel insurance will reimburse clients’ Airbnb reservation costs if they need to cancel their trip du to illness, flight delays, and more.

However, customers should note that the travel insurance is separate from AirCover and the two are not synonyms. Therefore, travellers need to read the online booking platform’s policy and disclosures to see how they can pay and benefit from the travel insurance in partnership with Generali.

The cost for a travel insurance depends on the duration of the trip and various other factors and is usually priced for around USD 70.