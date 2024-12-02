Airbnb launches Pay Over Time in the UK

According to the official announcement, the launch is part of a phased global roll-out which will see Klarna and Airbnb offering an alternative way to pay in for guests across three continents by early 2024.

First launched in North America as part of Airbnb’s 2023 Summer Release, Pay Over Time with Klarna allows guests in the UK to apply to pay for their next stay in three interest-free instalments over two months. With Klarna’s flexible payment solutions, booking stays around the world have been made easier and more accessible.



Whether customers are booking a solo trip, or organising a get-together with friends, the purpose of the partnership is to give the option of the right payment plan. Guests are presented with the option at checkout to either pay for their reservation in full at the time of booking or to Pay Over Time with Klarna, and are smoothly taken through to the payment platform.



Pay Over Time with Klarna recently launched in eight other countries across Europe including Czechia, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, and Spain, with more expected early in 2024.



Pay Over Time with Klarna is available to guests in the UK for reservations priced between GBP 35 and GBP 4,000.





More recent updates from Airbnb