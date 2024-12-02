Airbnb eliminates most guest fees

Until now, Airbnb had two fee models: the default fee structure for Airbnb listings was 3 to 5% fixed fees for hosts, and guest fees of up to 20%. However, under the new business model, property managers that create accounts beginning 4 June and connect to Airbnb via software in the Asia Pacific (except Japan), Europe, the Middle East, and Africa will be charged a 14% host-only fee by default.

As such, existing and newly enrolled property managers will have the choice to switch to a 14% host-only fee ‘or a shared host and guess fee.’ In addition, Airbnb has acquired HotelTonight, and is ramping up its boutique property and hotel business. Moreover, all such properties around the world, with the exception of Japan, will be charged a 15% host-only fee. Boutique and traditional hotels previously signed up to list on Airbnb are not impacted by the change.