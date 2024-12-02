Airbnb digital gift cards available for UK customers

Digital gift cards are available for online purchase starting 9 November 2021, while physical card will be available in selected locations only.

The digital gift cards bought in the UK can only be redeemed by UK residents, although the recipients have the option of spending the card’s value anywhere in the world. Moreover, funds on the gift card added to any Airbnb account will not expire.

Airbnb was launched in 2007 and it currently counts for over 4 million hosts around the world and 1 billion guests.