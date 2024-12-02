AirAsia rolls out contactless procedures at the airport

According to New Straits Times, the government had recently allowed all public transport services, including flights and express buses, as well as e-hailing services and private vehicles, to operate at full capacity while abiding by the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) at all time.

Therefore, AirAsia has been working with regulators, local governments, civil aviation, and health authorities, including the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), to implement contactless procedures at the airport. AirAsia's offering includes Wave payments for AliPay and WeChat Pay at the second terminal of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, with plans of being extended to other airports.