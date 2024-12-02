airasia rolls out closed-loop e-wallet platform

airasia pocket users will be able to earn airasia points upon activation, apart from having an extra 10% off all AirAsia flight bookings and 10x airasia points with every airasia food order on weekends.

The solution is currently available to all airasia Super App users in Malaysia in the Ringgit Malaysia currency. It is accessible through the super app by setting up an airasia pocket account. Two types of airasia pocket accounts are available, the Lite and Pro. The Lite account is recommended for everyday use with a wallet size limit of USD 113, while the Pro account is designed for higher value transactions with a wallet size of up to USD 1138.

The features are developed by Fass Payment Solutions, a leading white-label e-wallet player and an approved e-money provider by Bank Negara Malaysia. This platform is designed to allow its partners to build and innovate on Fasspay's full-stack payments platform and offer various payment and financial services to their customers.

airasia’s officials said that as fintech and neobanks continue to reshape the financial landscape in Malaysia and across ASEAN, airasia Super App is continuing to expand its fintech services by launching airasia pocket, which enables their users to make payment for all products and services faster within the Super App ecosystem. This includes payments for flights and hotel bookings, as well as on airasia food, airasia grocer, airasia xpress, or when booking a ride through airasia ride.

The airasia Super App is a one-stop travel, ecommerce and fintech platform offering consumers over 15 lines of products and services via the super app as well as airasia.com website. Powered by data and technology, the airasia super app leverages its digital ecosystem to generate personalised and seamless consumer experience in the digital era.