



This collaboration aims to integrate Antom and 2C2P’s payment services, including payment orchestration and acquiring for both cards and LPMs, into AirAsia MOVE’s app.











Antom and 2C2P’s features

Antom, Ant International’s merchant payment and digitisation services provider, manages an acquiring network spanning over 40 countries and regions, enabling the integration of hundreds of payment methods and supporting transactions in more than 100 currencies.

Its API provides businesses with simple access to global payment options, including credit cards, e-wallets, and local payment solutions. Leveraging AI technology, Antom helps businesses ensure transaction security, improves foreign exchange risk management, lowers costs, and optimises operational efficiency through real-time payments and blockchain solutions. Additionally, it helps merchants customise operations and refine customer targeting with AI-driven and privacy-computing tools.

2C2P, a full-suite global payments platform and a subsidiary of Antom, operates across Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, providing a single point of integration for over 400 regional and local payment methods and 600.000 alternative payment locations. This helps businesses reach their customers anywhere across online, mobile, and offline channels.

Its payment orchestration product, PACO, is designed to target common pain points experienced by airlines, such as managing transaction and currency conversion fees across different acquirers, offices, and markets. This synchronises online and offline booking channels, manages fraud risk, optimises costs, and caters to customer preferences.

The integration with Antom will allow AirAsia MOVE to offer a wider range of payment methods, reduce cross-border transaction fees and operational costs, and broaden its consumer base. This is consistent with the company’s vision of providing flexible and convenient solutions that address the needs of its growing customer base in the Asia-Pacific region.





The context of the collaboration

This partnership agreement between MOVE, Antom, and 2C2P is part of a collaboration announced in 2024 between Capital A and Ant International, which explored to integrate more payment methods, provide acquiring services to Capital A’s platforms, and work on digital marketing and sponsorships opportunities. The partnership also aimed to increase access to sustainable finance by transitioning to a low carbon economy for the MSME community.