AirAsia launched food delivery and ride-hailing in the Philippines

AirAsia Super App will soon operate a ride hailing and food delivery service after it already secured a franchise from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for its ride-hailing service.

The app officially launched in the Philippines in April 2021 and expanded its services to other Asian markets, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand.

The platform offers a full suite of services and comes with an integrated rewards programme and a mobile app. It offers affordable flight and hotel bookings, ecommerce capabilities, food and parcel delivery, ride hailing, financial and health services, as well as on-demand education, among others.

The super app AirAsia aims to boost digitalisation in the APAC region while setting the tone for a cashless economy and catering to the underbanked population category.