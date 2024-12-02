



Through this move and by personalising the shopping experience, Air Europa aims to serve the needs, demands, and preferences of its users while also further extending its operations. The airline provides Hands In’s split payment technology on its website, allowing customers to divide ticket costs between several travellers or credit cards at checkout. Since introducing this capability in June 2024, Air Europa substantially scaled its incremental revenue and generated 15,000 unique profiles leveraging split payments.











Optimising the travel payment experience

By utilising Group Payments, Air Europa’s customers can split the payment of a transaction between several individuals, tailoring the amounts and making it more accessible to manage with this type of expense. Additionally, they can generate payment links to share with other people. As detailed by the airline, this method proved effective for group trips, in turn contributing to EUR 1.6 million in incremental revenue and achieving an 87.8% conversion rate when the booker pays with the first card. At the same time, Air Europa offers a Multi Card Payments option, allowing the purchase of a ticket leveraging several different cards, which simplifies the process for users. This service can also be accessed when Hands In receives the decline code from the acquirer due to insufficient funds, providing a pop-up that enables the customer to retry the transaction leveraging two cards instead of one.

Furthermore, the technology employed by the Air Europa website offers additional possibilities for users to afford the cost of booking, equipping customers with the ability to travel more efficiently and conveniently by providing options that suit their circumstances. Air Europa plans to implement a next phase which underlines its commitment to development, with the airline intending to add multiple payment options, including PayPal, allowing users to merge credit cards, PayPal, and debit cards when dividing payments and instalment payments. In addition, the company looks into launching loyalty points, supporting travellers in utilising points together with other payment methods, further scaling convenience and personalisation in the customer experience.