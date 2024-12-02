Air Europa strengthens partnership with Amadeus

The Digital Experience Suite allows airlines to connect with Amadeus and third-party providers to develop and share technology in an open way. This suite will give Air Europa flexibility, while removing complexity from existing systems, to integrate and collaborate with other partners and developers. Combined with the newly signed Altéa modules, and leveraging the existing Altéa technology, the airline will further boost its retailing capabilities through a more personalized offer and improve back-end efficiency.

These IT agreements follow an extension to the content distribution partnership which was signed earlier last year.

Instead of travel agencies paying the airline with traditional forms of payments—which incur high acceptance costs, increase risk and cause delays in working capital —they will now use Air Europa co-branded virtual cards within B2B Wallet. These single-use virtual cards are a popular means of payment across the travel industry, because they can reduce fraud while simplifying reconciliation.

Air Europa is a member of the SkyTeam alliance, which comprises 19 airlines that for 19 years have been working together as a large global network providing services to over 630 million passengers per year and completing 14,500 flights per day to over 1,150 destinations in more than 175 countries.

