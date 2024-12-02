Through the integration of Amadeus Value Cars, the airline will provide access to car rental services from multiple providers across thousands of global locations in 191 countries. This initiative makes Air Europa the first airline to adopt the Amadeus Value Cars solution, offering travelers greater flexibility in organizing their journeys.

The addition of these services aligns with Amadeus’ research on travel technology trends, which emphasizes the importance of self-service tools for improving the travel experience. By diversifying its offerings, Air Europa seeks to enhance convenience and streamline the travel process, enabling passengers to access a wide range of car rental deals through its website. This effort supports the airline’s broader goal of providing end-to-end travel solutions while catering to evolving customer needs.





Supporting split payments

In addition to its mobility initiatives, UK-based Air Europa has expanded its payment options , allowing customers to split transactions when making online purchases. Since June 2024, the airline has utilized Hands In’s split payment technology, enabling passengers to divide ticket costs among multiple travelers or credit cards at checkout.













This capability has proven effective, particularly for group trips, contributing EUR 1.6 million in incremental revenue and achieving an 87.8% conversion rate when the booker pays with the first card. Over 15,000 unique profiles have been created to leverage this feature.

Customers can also generate payment links to share costs with others or use the Multi Card Payments option to simplify transactions, especially in cases of insufficient funds. Future plans include introducing additional payment methods, such as PayPal, and integrating loyalty points into the payment process, offering further personalisation and convenience. These efforts demonstrate Air Europa’s commitment to enhancing its services and meeting passenger expectations.