Air China joins UATP network as its newest airline issuer

Air China, the sole flag carrier of China, was established in 1988 and is a member of the Star Alliance. The airline is the largest brand airline in China, operating 453 routes, including 109 international routes, 16 regional routes, and 328 domestic routes. It serves 187 cities in 43 countries and regions, including 65 international cities, 3 regional cities, and 119 domestic cities.

Following the announcement, the airline will issue UATP payment cards and its branded UATP programme will support the rapid transformation of corporate travel account management in one of the world's largest travel markets. The programme will be spearheaded by Air China's Corporate Sales team and is expected to provide account management solutions to help its customers better manage the complex task of corporate travel management.

UATP is a global payment network owned and operated by the world's airlines and accepted by thousands of merchants for air, rail, and travel agency payments. UATP connects airlines to alternative forms of payment, which can expand reach and generate sales globally.