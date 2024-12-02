Air China, Ingenico ePayments to accept Discover cards transactions in North America

The agreement also gives Air China the capability to accept all cards on the Discover Global Network, through Discover Global Network’s strategic alliance agreements with issuers from around the globe.

Ingenico already processes a range of cards and alternative payment products from all over the world for Air China, and the addition of Discover Global Network acceptance will further expand payment options for Air China’s customers. North America is Air China’s most important foreign market, and demand for tickets is growing rapidly.

Discover Global Network has alliances with more than 10 payments networks around the world. Air China already accepts Diners Club Cards as a payment option for Japanese consumers, and made the decision to add Discover Card acceptance to better serve the North America market. The company plans to further expand the acceptance of Discover and Diners Club cards to additional countries later in the year.

Ingenico ePayments has a long-standing partnership with Discover, allowing the company to offer Discover Global Network cards such as Diners Club, Discover and cards of network alliance partners which include BC Global Card, RuPay and Elo, as well as all Billing & Settlement Plan (BSP) business running on the Discover Global Network.