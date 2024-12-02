Air Canada integrates Alipay, WeChat Pay for online bookings

This integration is part of the airline’s global expansion strategy as it increases its focus on providing its international customers with their preferred payment methods when purchasing outside China.

Due to the agreement, Air Canada becomes the first North American airline to offer support for Alipay and WeChat Pay.

Earlier in August 2018, Mashreq Bank has announced that it would expand its partnership with Alipay to 1,000 retailers in UAE, as it seeks to capitalise on the influx of Chinese travelers.