Air Cairo and PAYFORT team up for online payments

The agreement will allow the carrier to offer PAYFORT payment options to its customers.

While less than 10% of the region’s traditional airlines’ bookings are conducted online, nearly 50% of the region’s low-fare carriers’ bookings are made online. More generally, the region’s airline industry, a USD 50 billion online ticketing market in 2014, of which the Egyptian market share is 12% or USD 6 billion, has experienced considerable growth over the last decade, with the percentage of global passengers using Arab airlines carriers increasing from 2% in 2002 to 11% (352 million passengers) in 2013.

PayFort supports credit/debit card payments through global payment providers including American Express, cashU, Mastercard and Visa.