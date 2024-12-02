Aion Digital, Daon to introduce the Identityx two-in-one platform

The partnership will allow secure, frictionless digital onboarding that will boost customer acquisition, eliminate fraud, and ensure AML and KYC compliance. Aion Digital’s partnership with Daon will allow banks to facilitate their first interactions with customers and create opportunities for existing customers to begin using new services. Moreover, with Daon’s ‘two-in-one’ platform for digital onboarding and authentication, ‘banks can embed market-leading features, reduce abandonment, cut operating costs, and position themselves as innovators’.

In the GCC, Aion Digital is reshaping the customer experience for financial institutions in the region with its ‘digital bank in a box’ approach to augment the digital capabilities of existing banks. Via its digital onboarding platform customers can open bank account in under 5 minutes, and banks can reduce the cost of customer acquisition by 50%.

Daon’s goal is to create a human identity platform, and to enable people across any channel to assert and protect their identities. In July 2019, the company launched a new release of its IdentityX Digital Onboarding solution, building a frictionless and fraud-resistant customer onboarding experience. Daon’s tech aims to reduce abandonment and cut operating costs while satisfying stringent AML and KYC compliance mandates.