AiN Group selects PayAnywhere as preferred mobile payments processor

The AiN Group, the Managing Partner of GE Home Technologies, hosts a network of low voltage dealers and connects them to approximately 30 manufacturing partners. Through this relationship, the AiN Group formally endorses and promotes PayAnywhere to its network of 200 authorized dealers of low-voltage electronics products & services. The AiN Group is teaming up with PayAnywhere to make mobile credit card processing an available component for dealers selling AiN consumer electronics such as, home theater systems, digital and cable TV, digital music, security systems, home office solutions and central vacuum systems.

Available for iPad, iPhone, iPod touch and Android devices, the PayAnywhere app works with the PayAnywhere mobile credit card reader, which plugs into the audio jack of a mobile device, enabling authorized AiN dealers to accept credit and debit card payments directly from their phone or tablet.

In December 2013, PayAnywhere has entered a partnership with MasterCard.