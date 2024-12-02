AimBrain launches biometrics services for fintech startups and challenger banks

AimBrain is a BIDaaS (Biometric Identity as-a-Service) platform that uses voice, facial and behavioural biometrics. The service uses proprietary deep learning to build an increasingly accurate profile of a user over time. By building a cloud based multi-module system, AimBrain claims it can create an affordable rollout of the technology.

The new services include a free API a called AimBrain On Demand so challenger banks and smaller businesses can afford to install biometric security into their technology projects. The company has also introduced an optional audio and ‘lip synchronisation’ feature into its facial authentication module to tackle the hacking technique known as spoofing. AimFace-LipSync is designed to authenticate the quality of ‘liveliness’ of the customer and counter spoofing technologies.

AimBrain is currently supporting Tier 1 and Tier 2 banks in the UK, Europe and US. It claims to be close to closing deals in the Middle East, South Africa and Australia. AimBrain currently processes up to 100,000 API calls per hour.