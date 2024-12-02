AimBrain adds Babb, Shieldpay to its biometric authentication technology

The company is also reporting that its biometric API dashboard AimBrain On Demand is on pace to reach 100 new applications before the end of 2018.

Babb provides a blockchain-based banking app for peer-to-peer payments, along with its own cryptocurrency, to support financial inclusion. Shieldpay enables the creation of an instant digital escrow facility and verifies the identity of both sides in a transaction to protect individuals and businesses.

They join other recent additions to AimBrain’s client base, which include a neo bank and a wealth management company. AimBrain also recently joined ForgeRock’s Trust Network.