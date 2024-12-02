



Following this announcement, the partnership is set to optimise the manner in which restaurants in the region of Hong Kong and Singapore improve their front- and back-of-house operations with the use of an omnichannel solution. At launch, F&B businesses such as Gyushige, TREEHOUSE, Swee Choon, and Louisa Coffee have already deployed the service.

The strategic deal will also allow food and beverage businesses to simplify operating workflows, as well as optimise the diner experience of individuals. In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industries as well.











More information on the Adyen x Aigens partnership

In the highly competitive F&B scenes in the regions of Hong Kong and Singapore, operational efficiency and diner experience represent some of the top priorities for business owners. However, multiple companies in the industry currently lean on siloed payment and POS systems, a process that can lead to inaccurate amounts being processed when diners settle their bill. This situation eventually results in a poorer diner experience, as well as a complex financial reconciliation.

By embedding payment technology into its offerings, Aigens aims to resolve its customers’ pain points, while also streamlining operation workflows for both F&B enterprises and quick-service restaurants alike. At the same time, with this partnership, Aigens is now allowed to provide its merchants with reliable in-person payments terminals (which integrate with F&B traders’ POS system, minimising human errors and promoting efficiency), preferred local transaction methods for diners (be it through mobile orders, self-payment kiosks, or at the corner), as well as the overall simplification of the traditionally tedious reconciliation practices.

By leveraging Adyen for Platforms, Aigens has incorporated its services into three operation flows: bill settlement at the counter (a traditional way of payment at restaurants, with an Adyen POS terminal being placed at the countertop for staff to collect bills), ordering kiosks (with an Adyen POS terminal being installed at the kiosk for diners’ self-orders), as well as QR code mobile ordering (with Adyen’s service being used to allow dinners the convenience of paying online after placing their orders on their mobile devices).

Besides payment hardware, Aigens also introduced Adyen’s Tap to Pay on Android, a software solution that was developed in order to turn any NFC-enabled Android device into a contactless payments terminal. This effectively enables Aigens to customize the payment offering that is best suited to the needs of their F&B merchants.





