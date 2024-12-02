aifinyo enters the payment market with BaFin's ZAG license

The fintech provides a platform for all elements of invoice and liquidity management, including factoring, fine trading, leasing, and receivables management. For aifinyo, the ZAG license is the basis for gradually expanding the existing smart billing platform with a wide variety of payment solutions. According to an aifinyo representative, the company’s aim is to make the processing, financing, and payment of invoices as simple as possible.

The company will expand this platform with payment solutions in the future. The wholly-owned aifinyo subsidiary aifinyo finance already has a factoring and leasing license, and Elbe Inkasso, also a wholly-owned subsidiary, has a debt collection license. To complete the offer, aifinyo also intends to apply for an e-money institute license, which should be used to expand the payment offer to include a business account with credit cards.