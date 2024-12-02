aifinyo is a smart billing partner that automatically processes the billing, financing and payment of invoices. The shares of aifinyo are listed on Xetra and in m:access, a market segment specifically for medium-sized companies within the open market of the Munich Stock Exchange. The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) supervises aifinyo finance as a financial service provider and aifinyo payments as a payment service provider.

aifinyo operates with foreign payments, specifically with fine trading and transactions to suppliers outside the SEPA payment area. The new foreign bank transfer feature supports small and medium-sized companies in particular, which are currently affected by rising purchasing costs.





The new model With the new model, up to 50 transactions per month can be carried out at a flat rate. The annual subscription of EUR 29.90 per month is suitable for companies that regularly use international transfers, for example, to purchase goods. However, there is also another variant with a monthly term that is available for EUR 39.90. With this offer, there are also no additional fees for individual transfers. Settlements are based on previously reported and market-based exchange rates and the transfer amount is received by the payee within a few working days. At the start of the service, money from Germany in EUR can initially be transferred in GBP, USD, JPY, and THB.