aiBANK partners with Visa





Through the collaboration, the two companies aim to offer a comprehensive range of innovative products and services adapted to modern digital payment preferences. aiBANK’s objective is to promote financial inclusivity and accelerate the adoption of digital transactions following the directives of the Central Bank of Egypt and the Financial Regulatory Authority. Moreover, by providing solutions lined up with the latest digital payment trends, the partnership wants to promote the adoption of electronic payment methods across all segments.











Earlier in 2023, aiBANK partnered with InstaPay to enable customers to instantly transfer funds between bank accounts, cards, and digital wallets using their mobile phones, underlining the bank’s commitment to advancing digital payment solutions and promoting a cashless society.





Furthermore, the strategic partnership plans to introduce new solutions and improve customer experiences, following the shared vision of expanding digital payment options and cultivating a convenient and secure environment for electronic transactions, as per representatives’ statements.





Digital payments in Egypt