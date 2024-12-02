AIB opens APIs developer portal

At present there are two options – accounts and payments. The accounts endpoints will enable users to access information, balances and transactional history on customer accounts.

For payments, the endpoints will enable users to initiate a single immediate domestic payment from a customer’s account and comprises three elements. These are setup of the payment instruction; submission; and ability to retrieve a status of the payment.

On its portal, the bank offers a sandbox to let developers test their app before building in production.

In the UK, where AIB Group (UK) is trading as First Trust Bank in Northern Ireland, it has already been involved in the open banking craze. It is part of the CMA9 – the nine largest banks and building societies in the UK.