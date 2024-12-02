AIB Merchant Services teams up with UnionPay for card transactions

As per the agreement, AIB Merchant Services will provide Irish businesses and retailers with the ability to accept transactions made using UnionPay debit and credit cards.

According to the 2013 report by Nilson, UnionPay is projected to grow 51% by 2017.

A Tourism Ireland survey of 1,000 Chinese adults reveals that acceptance of Chinese bank cards was cited by 81% of those surveyed as a key factor in destination choice. The same study estimates that the number of visitors to Ireland from China reached 17,000 in 2012 and up to 19,000 in 2013, with numbers expected to increase to 50,000 by 2017.

AIB Merchant Services offers a range of card processing solutions for businesses wishing to accept electronic credit and debit card payments. The company provides card acceptance services to companies in Ireland, the UK and Europe.

In recent news, China UnionPay has unveiled plans to spend USD 32.02 million (CNY 200 million) to promote its payment functions and services to cardholders.