AIB, Frontline Ventures invest in Pointy technology to help small retailers get online quickly

Pointy enables retailers to create a website listing all of their products by connecting its technology with the retailer’s existing barcode scanner and point of sale system, businessandleadership.com reports. The retailer scans the products and they appear automatically on their Pointy page. Pointy also helps retailers to appear higher on search engines.

The EUR 2 million AIB Discovery Programme aims to provide 20 high-potential start-up founders with up to EUR 100,000 to validate a large, potential market need. These companies are supported at concept stage when funding, resources and mentorship are traditionally hard to source. This programme forms part of the Frontline Ventures Fund Partnership of EUR 40 million.

AIB and Frontline Ventures have announced their investment in Pointy, a new technology company designed to help independent retailers get online fast, through the AIB Discovery Programme.