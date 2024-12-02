AIB Bahrain enters Eazy Financial Services biometric payment network

Through this partnership, Eazy customers are enabled to conduct all their banking transactions and purchases at AIB ATMs and POS terminals across Bahrain. In addition, AIB Bahrain’s clients will have access to the eazyNet biometric payment network as well, which will allow them to make payments where eazyNet is accepted, using their fingerprints as their debit or credit card.

Al Baraka Islamic Bank suggests that the collaboration with Eazy Financial Services is in line with the ongoing implementation of their fintech strategy, which aims to minimise the need for physical banking, as well as expedite their digital banking processes.