Aiah, Brankas offer direct debit bank transfers as payment option

With Brankas, Aiah merchants can create and link their Brankas Pay account within the Aiah platform to be able to accept direct debit as a payment option.

Aiah Commerce aims to help merchants sell their products on messaging platforms, like Messenger and Instagram. Merchants can automate an end-to-end purchase process, from the first interaction to the product selection, bank transfer payment, and even deliveries.

Powered by Brankas' Open Banking API technology and bank integration suite, customers can now pay via bank transfers from and to several banks in the Phillipines.