AI platform for retailers, Symphony Retail Ai announces formation

The company was formed by incorporating Symphony GOLD and Symphony EYC as divisions.

Symphony Retail Ai’s Retail Solutions Division, formerly Symphony GOLD, provides software solutions for personalized marketing, merchandising and category management, retail operations, and supply chain planning and replenishment.

The Customer Intelligence Division, formerly known as Symphony EYC, focuses on solutions for customer-centric insights, category insights, promotions and personalized, omnichannel customer interaction.

The company claims that it can help retailers compete with big threats coming from Amazon and Walmart by transforming their business with AI-enabled, role-based solutions and customer intelligence.

In October, Symphony Retail Ai introduced CINDE, (Conversational INsights and Decision Engine), a digital analytic assistant specifically for grocery and hard goods retail. The development process took less than 11 months from initial concept to delivery. CINDE incorporates AI, machine learning, natural language speech technology, and immersive visualization in a prescriptive analytics system that is visually rich and easy to use for category managers.