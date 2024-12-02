AI is eBays little helper this holiday shopping season

eBay’s personalization strategy uses artificial intelligence to organize products in a streamlined fashion. To accomplish this, the US-based online marketplace has acquired Sweden-based Expertmaker, an AI-powered data processor. A first step was redesigning the webpage, which now organizes and curates products in a Netflix style. Then, eBay created “Grouped Listing”, which organizes lists by product and not seller.

Items are now tagged through a combination of technology and human input, which makes it possible to categorize items by theme, not only similarity.

Going forward, eBay will move beyond monitoring what shoppers are buying, and instead ask them for their preference directly.