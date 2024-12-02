ai expands Australian footprint with MYOB partnership

As part of the agreement, MYOB PayBy payment solutions and services will help Australian and New Zealand businesses and their suppliers to get paid faster and have more control of their sales process. The partnership will enable users to customise, send and track invoices, and accept credit card payments.

The two companies will help users adopt ai’s payment processing and analytics functionalities, as well as its fraud detection solutions, and risk management engine RiskNet providing MYOB’s users with an end to end fraud and risk mitigation solution.

In addition, the announcement sees MYOB become ai’s channel partner for Australia and New Zealand, supporting ai’s expansion into the market and helping more businesses to take advantage of ai’s payments, fraud and risk management solutions.