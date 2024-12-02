ai Corporation adds Mastercards Pay by Bank to its aiGateway

ai’s PCI compliant, omnichannel payment gateway, will include Mastercard’s PbBa as a new online checkout option. The solution will be available to all merchants and end users, alongside all existing card schemes, including Visa, Amex, Masterpass, Mastercard Instalments, and Apple Pay.

PbBa was created by Vocalink, a Mastercard company, and uses the information that the consumer has stored in their banking app to process payments, removing the need for a separate PIN, password or card number. Transactions take place instantly and the balance is immediately updated. Verification is handled by the user’s own banking app, which meets PSD2 standards and requirements for Strong Customer Authentication (SCA).

The two companies have been in a strategic partnership since 2015. The announcement extends both parties’ payment capabilities, across all customer contact channels, creating a unified experience.

