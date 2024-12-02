Ahold Delhaize partners with Zycus to drive e-procurement

As part of the partnership with Zycus, Ahold Delhaize has licensed Zycus’ source-to-pay suite that includes esourcing, contract lifecycle management (CLM) and supplier management.

Ahold Delhaize is a retail groups that serves 50 million customers each week in Europe, US, and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ 370,000 associates in 6,700 grocery and specialty stores.

Zycus is a provider of end-to-end source-to-pay suite. The product portfolio includes applications for both operational and strategic aspects of procurement – e-procurement, e-Invoicing, spend analysis, esourcing, contract management, supplier management, financial savings management, request management, and project management.