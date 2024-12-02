ahlibank launches mobile banking in Oman

This application enables bank customers ‘on the go’ banking. ahlibank customers can view balances and transactions on their personal accounts (whether current, savings, term deposit or loan account), transfer money locally or internationally, make bill payments, and request a host of other services- from ordering a new cheque book to blocking their ATM card if lost or stolen.

Customers can also keep track of recent transactions made on their credit cards and make a repayment of latest statement balance. The bank has also incorporated security features available for mobile transactions in the mobile banking application. The security features of the application include a one-time password (OTP) which is a password that is valid for only one login session or transaction.