Ahlibank integrates with Apple Pay

Apple Pay, as well as other cashless payment methods have increased in popularity during the pandemic because they allow customers to make payments without physically lending cards to others, touching buttons, or exchanging cash as a safety precaution.

Apple Pay can be used on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and Macs for faster, safer, and more convenient purchases in apps or on the web directly in the device’s integrated browser Safari, without creating an additional account or repeatedly typing the shipping and billing information for every online purchase.

In Qatar, Apple Pay can be used to pay for food and groceries, transportation, parking, retail purchases, and others.