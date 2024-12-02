Ahli United Bank sings up for retail payments with AFS

As part of this partnership, AFS will introduce this payment acceptance solutions to the market at point-of-sale (PoS) Android devices.

The network will support both international and domestic payment schemes, as well as different payment options including contactless cards, NFC, QR and bwallet.

This initiative is in line with the national objective of increasing the quantum of e-payments and e-services by promoting cashless payment transactions in a variety of sectors.

Some of the key features of the acquiring solution includes Integrated multilane solution for hypermarkets, Dynamic Currency Convertor, ecommerce/payment gateway with real-time monitoring.

The launch of the service will take place “over the coming months”, becoming AFS’ first acquiring activity within Bahrain. Its merchant acquiring business has also been rolled out in Oman.