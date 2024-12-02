Ahli United Bank partners with Mastercard

Based on the information detailed in the press release, following this strategic agreement Mastercard is designated as the exclusive partner of choice for AUB’s card programmes in Bahrain.





As AUB acquired Citibank’s retail banking business in the region in April 2022 , this newly announced collaboration is set to cover its complete portfolio, together with the acquired segment, having a differentiated offering that has a focus on premium and travel.

Details on what the partnership entails for AUB’s card programmes

The announcement details that Mastercard is set to support AUB with the launch of value-added services, having the end goal of ‘enhancing’ and differentiating the latter’s cards’ proposition together with strengthening the two organisations’ long-standing relationship.

The services include real-time remittance solutions, ‘innovative’ loyalty programmes, as well as cyber intelligence solutions, amongst others, which are believed to help AUB ensure that it is providing its customers with the highest customer experience standards.











Furthermore, AUB is also set to launch a new product, World Elite, which is set to offer cardholders a wide range of specially curated benefits related to travel, lifestyle, and insurance. Based on the announcement information, these include access to select luxury experiences, shopping opportunities in cities throughout the world, discounted car rental and chauffeur services, complimentary nights at several select hotels and resorts, together with access to premium airline services.

When commenting on the collaboration, Suvrat Saigal, Deputy Group CEO – Retail Banking at AUB stated that they are ‘pleased’ to have selected Mastercard as the bank’s exclusive partner for their issuing activities and growth plans for its retail offerings. They added that apart from the strategic agreement, they are set on introducing the World Elite Card to the AUB portfolio. Furthermore, the company believes the recent acquisition of Citibank’s retail business to help further strengthen its consumer offering and enable customers to capitalise on a wide range of benefits and experiences.

Khalid Elgibali, Division President – Middle East & North Africa at Mastercard added that the enterprise is committed to offering ‘innovative’ digital payment solutions that help address the evolving needs of customers. Being AUB’s exclusive partner of choice, the company is set to collaborate with them on building an increasingly connected ecosystem and a ‘thriving’ world beyond cash. The collaboration with AUB is set to enable the latter’s customers with a variety of value-added benefits and solutions that are believed to help improve the payment experience.

As per the information provided in the press release, this recently formed agreement is thought to help cement Mastercard’s position as a partner of choice for financial institutions in Bahrain and across the region.