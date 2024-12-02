Ahead of Super Bowl, fraudsters target ticketing sites and football enthusiasts

The ticket sales for Super Bowl increased by 65% at the end of January 2019, making sports fans scrambling for Super Bowl tickets and the ticketing platforms they are using easy targets for ecommerce fraudsters.

According to Forter, most fraud comes from criminals outside of the US, who make up 3.8% of total attempted Super Bowl ticket purchases. Moreover, an ecommerce fraudster the company identified is a New York-based crime ring (or potentially just one savvy criminal) who attempted to purchase USD 10,000 worth of Super Bowl tickets.

This bad actor used sophisticated technology to alter IP address and fake their location, and they frequently changed their personal account details to avoid detection.

e-tickets are among the favourite digital goods for cybercriminals. They are often last minute purchases that require no shipping address. However, monitoring the entirety of a customer’s journey—rather than just the checkout—will help ticket marketplaces detect fraud and stop ecommerce criminals before they strike.