AgVend to offer US farmers online marketplace

Ag economy is causing farmers to be more price sensitive and it’s making them time sensitive as well. The site’s marketplace directs users to give a product and zip code to begin the search.

The results include products, bundled services (ex: application), price and delivery option (pickup or delivery). The location is known at this point in the search; however the exact retailer is unknown.

The order can be paid online via credit card or direct bank deposit. The online markeplace uses a processing partner that directly connects to bank account. After check out, the retailer partner is revealed for pickup and delivery contact information.

The in-house research showed that farmers enjoy working with retailers, but they wanted to be selective in how they purchase products and then how services are bundled with those products. Farmers are willing to drive to pick up product if they are able to confirm they can save money. Or they are willing to pay for delivery. However, they aren’t willing to drive 30 miles to a retailer just to begin the negotiation.

The site launched in December 2017. Currently, the company has cooperative and independent retailers participating in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. And the company plans to be in the Midwest in the coming months – nationwide before harvest 2018. AgVend aims to add crop nutrition products by the Q2 of 2018.