



AgriDex partners with food producers to tokenise trades for products like wine, olive oil, cocoa, coffee, and livestock. By utilising the Solana blockchain, the company ensures instant settlements and increases supply chain transparency. AgriDex has raised USD 9 million from investors, including Portal Ventures and Endeavour Ventures.

Loam leverages digital payments driven by stablecoins to enable quick, cost-effective, and reliable settlements. The goal is to achieve a transaction volume of USD 40 million by the end of the 2025.

Traditional systems, which rely on banks and intermediaries, often create challenges for agricultural businesses due to slow settlements and high fees. For example, each tonne of cocoa shipped from Nigeria to Rotterdam incurs approximately 12.6% of the total trade cost in transaction fees, and payment processing can take weeks. This situation negatively impacts food pricing, availability, and farmers' earnings.

Loam seeks to optimise this process by making cross-border payments more accessible for farmers, producers, and traders. It eliminates financial bottlenecks, allowing for near-instant global payments and automated invoice processing. Loam has fees below 0.5%, empowering agricultural businesses to grow more rapidly and efficiently.

Loam provides an intuitive interface that allows farmers to deposit, withdraw, and conduct transactions, all with PIN-based security, no technical skills needed. Loam accommodates multi-currency payments and guarantees that every transaction takes place within a secure, verified network, fostering a trustworthy environment for small farmers and traders.

Plans and ecosystem expansion

As AgriDex continues to scale, the company is focusing on strengthening its ecosystem by integrating Loam with agricultural marketplaces and logistics platforms to simplify the end-to-end trade process. Recent developments include a partnership with Africa-based producer Parrogate Group, enabling more efficient agricultural trades using blockchain. AgriDex also settled its first cross-border agricultural trade on the Solana blockchain. These initiatives highlight the company’s commitment to transforming agricultural finance through secure, fast, and cost-effective digital infrastructure tailored to real-world supply chain needs.