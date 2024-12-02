Agoda to offer instalment payments through Visa

These instalments can now be exclusively used by HSBC Bank Malaysia credit cardholders. In the future, Visa and Agoda will progressively roll out this offering regionwide to locations like Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines, each with respective issuing banks.

Commenting on the partnership, Agoda officials stated that as the world transitions from a pandemic to an endemic state, there is great demand for digital-first experiences to accommodate for changing consumer behaviours and purchasing patterns. They are happy to be working with Visa to enable travellers who might have previously found it inconvenient to pay for their booking in one lump sum, to spread their purchases over multiple payments.

To use this, Visa cardholders will need to enter their credit card details at the point of checkout. An instalment option will appear for eligible cardholders. Following this, travellers can select their preferred instalment period via Agoda's mobile app and website, with no additional charges or fees.