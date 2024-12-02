Agoda partners with Atome for instalment payments

Through this partnership, travellers to the Philippines could pay for their domestic travel accommodations in three zero-interest payments with no additional charges or service fees by selecting Atome as a checkout option on Agoda's mobile app or website. To pay, users downloaded Atome's app and registered an account before they selected Atome as the checkout payment option.

Agoda company officials said that they strive to streamline the world of travel, using technology to simplify search, booking, and payment processes. They're already live with Atome in several other markets, and building on this regional partnership, they are delighted to now make this service available to travelers in the Philippines. The deferred payment systems will allow travelers, who have previously found it inconvenient to pay for their booking in one lump sum, to spread the costs over multiple payments by choosing to pay with Atome.

Atome representatives stated that the tourism and hospitality sector in the Philippines has been challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic. They are humbled they can play our part to boost domestic tourism by providing Agoda customers payment flexibility as they book their domestic travel plans, even as the company prepares for the resumption of overseas travel and holidays in the new normal.