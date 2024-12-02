The new partnership will leverage Alipay+’s solutions on the Agoda platform for enhanced customer services and rewards, as well as integrating multiple digital wallets, including GCash, TrueMoney, and AlipayHK.





What’s in store for clients?

Through the new partnership, customers have access to multiple marketing solutions provided by Alipay+, including the Alipay+ Rewards and its in-cashier marketing services that can be used for discounts and additional redemption on the Agoda platform.

Moreover, Agoda will get to enhance its transaction conversion rate, while travellers will enjoy great returns when spending time abroad, including in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Thailand. The company is also looking into expanding its reach to cover more regions in the future.





A post-pandemic world for travellers

As the world economy slowly recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, the online travel industry has seen a massive increase in 2022. People are keen to travel and spend their money again and, in some regions across Asia, bookings have increased by 10 ten times since the beginning of the year, according to Agoda data.

With travellers eager to create new memories abroad, Agoda aims to offer its customers enhanced choices and flexibility when booking online.

The extended partnership with Alipay+ will allow clients to get better rates when booking their next vacation, renting a new property, or buying airplane tickets. The clever integration of new payment solutions and loyalty programmes allows Agoda to target new customer segments and expand its clients base, catering to the needs of a digitalised demographic.





Perks of using Alipay+

Introduced by Ant Group in 2020, Alipay+ encompasses a series of global cross-border digital payment solutions designed to enable businesses, especially SMEs, to process a wider range of mobile payment methods and reach millions of regional and global consumers. Alipay+ supports numerous e-wallets, including Rabbit LINE Pay (in Thailand), Klarna (in Europe), Kakao Pay (in South Korea), and Touch’n’Go (in Malaysia).

The new agreement between the companies will help support the recovery of the travelling industry from the pandemic, while offering better details to customers and encouraging them to travel again. Alipay+ is committed to helping merchants reach global consumers as a connector of cross-border economic solutions and allow customers to safely make payments on global platforms using their preferred digital wallets, creating a frictionless and smooth payment process. Agoda partnered with Ant Group since 2013 and has integrated Alipay as a payment option in the Chinese market for years.