Agoda, Atome partner to offer BNPL option for bookings in Singapore and Malaysia

The companies aim to expand their partnership into eight additional markets in Southeast Asia and APAC in 2021.

Via this partnership, travellers in Singapore and Malaysia can now pay for their accommodation in instalments by selecting Atome at checkout on agoda.com or the Agoda mobile app.

Atome launched its service in December 2019 and now partners over 2,000 online and offline retailers including Sephora, Zara, Marks & Spencer, IUIGA, and iStudio across verticals such as fashion, beauty, lifestyle, homeware, and travel.