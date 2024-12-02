Agoda, Adyen partner for APMs for travellers

With Adyen’s solutions, Agoda will be able to offer customers alternative payment methods they may prefer, such as ATM bank transfers or paying offline at convenience stores. In addition, Adyen’s Real Time Account Updater streamlines the booking journey by updating expired or lost card details hence reducing involuntary churn and increasing payment authorisation rates.

In addition, with Adyen’s local acquiring capabilities and country-specific data, Agoda will identify opportunities for cost optimisation.

