Agilysys, CITCON partner to provide integrated hospitality payment acceptance

According to the press release, the partnership will offer Agilysys customers access to Alipay, WeChat Pay, and China UnionPay. CITCON is a global mobile wallet payment provider. The technology company offers a variety of wallet brands including PayPal, Venmo, Alipay, WeChat Pay and more, and is the only fully licensed US-based acquirer of Alipay, WeChat Pay, and China UnionPay. CITCON is a total omnichannel commerce payment and marketing solutions provider with technology integration and service teams based in North America, Europe, and China.

The initiative comes as in the US, merchants enabling PayPal and Venmo acceptance have seen increases in average order value while also expanding cashless transactions to those who don’t have credit cards. With less than 10% of Asian transactions occurring on credit cards, and similar dynamics in Latin America and parts of Europe, enabling mobile wallet transactions is key to growth with non-US customer bases.