Agilysys, Adyen partner for contactless hotel payments

Through Adyen’s integration with the entire suite of Agilysys hospitality solutions, including point-of-sale application Agilysys InfoGenesis POS and Agilysys property-management solutions (Agilysys Stay, Agilysys LMS and Agilysys Visual One), hotels can offer an omnichannel experience from booking reservations to check-in to bill payment. Restaurant diners benefit from pay-at-table functionality, including the ability to print the bill, split the bill and add custom tips—all without wait staff needing to leave the table.

Adyen is a unified payments platform that lets merchants consolidate their payments across stores, markets and channels into one system. Adyen connects directly to Visa, Mastercard and all key payment methods globally, enabling businesses to accept payments across online, in-app and in stores across regions.